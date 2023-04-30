Autowelt Linz becomes German | News.at

On July 3, Autowelt Linz will have a new owner. The German AVAG Holding takes over the car dealership on Franzosenhausweg from the managing directors Rudolf Lindorfer (60 percent), Andreas Parlic (ten percent) and Gustav Schweiger (30 percent).

The AVAG Holding, based in Augsburg, generates sales of 2.4 billion euros with 5,600 employees. There are locations in Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary.

With around 70 employees, Autowelt Linz has a turnover of 32 million euros. Lindorfer founded Autowelt in 1995, Parlic joined 14 years ago.

The company name will be retained and all employees will be retained, according to AVAG Holding. It is still unclear who will be the managing director. Lindorfer (76) and Parlic (65) are going into “more than deserved retirement”, as the Germans put it.

“It was important to us to find a buyer who would lead the company into a good future,” says Parlic. That was achieved with AVAG, which is also a family company. AVAG managing directors are the brothers Albert C. and Roman Still. Selling a car dealership is more challenging than it used to be because the automotive industry is in a state of upheaval, says Parlic. The search for a buyer had started some time ago. There were no successors in the families.

AVAG is already represented in Upper Austria with the Sulzbacher (Opel) and Mitterbauer (Toyota, Lexus) car dealerships. The Autowelt Linz is the “perfect complement”, said Albert C. Still. The Autowelt portfolio includes the Stellantis brand Citroën, the brands Volvo and Polestar and the electric commercial vehicles from Maxus. Still will remain a service partner of Peugeot.

Author Alexander Zens Editor Economics Alexander Zens