Home » Abu Khallal team wins the French Cup
News

Abu Khallal team wins the French Cup

by admin
Abu Khallal team wins the French Cup
Photo: Zakaria Abu Khelal’s Facebook page

Hesport – Mohamed FankarSunday, April 30, 2023 – 01:25

Moroccan international Zakaria Abu Khallal contributed to the crowning of his club, Toulouse, with the French Football Cup title, by scoring a goal in the crushing victory over Nantes by five goals to one, Saturday, in the final match.

Toulouse won the victory since the first half, which it finished ahead with four goals, with two goals for Logan Costa and the same for Tess Dallinga in the fourth, tenth, 23rd and 31st minutes.

In the second half, Ludovic Blas responded with a goal for Nantes from a penalty kick in the 75th minute, before Zakaria Abu Khalal scored Toulouse’s fifth goal per minute.

Abu Khallal has scored seven goals so far in the 31 matches he played in the French League, and he was behind five assists, while he scored five goals in the French Cup.

Toulouse won the Cup title for the second time in its history, having won the title once before, in 1957.

It is noteworthy that Abu Khalil moved to the French club Toulouse during the last summer transfer period, coming from the Dutch club Alkmaar.

Toulouse Zakaria Abou during the French Cup
See also  Valledupar 1-1 Cúcuta: bittersweet tie!

You may also like

Scrap yards in Witten: Where you can also...

Independence quiz: a marathon and a popular rejoicing...

The difficult days of the famous comedian from...

Our province issued a “May 1st” tourist consumption...

Pediatricians warn of aggravated drug shortages

Young people should master 4 key points in...

These are the 15 semifinalist accordion players in...

Annual Report 2022: HLEE Group increases consolidated sales...

Journalist: Ukraine will launch a counterattack in the...

Captured exhibitionist in Garzón, Huila

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy