Hesport – Mohamed Fankar

Moroccan international Zakaria Abu Khallal contributed to the crowning of his club, Toulouse, with the French Football Cup title, by scoring a goal in the crushing victory over Nantes by five goals to one, Saturday, in the final match.

Toulouse won the victory since the first half, which it finished ahead with four goals, with two goals for Logan Costa and the same for Tess Dallinga in the fourth, tenth, 23rd and 31st minutes.

In the second half, Ludovic Blas responded with a goal for Nantes from a penalty kick in the 75th minute, before Zakaria Abu Khalal scored Toulouse’s fifth goal per minute.

Abu Khallal has scored seven goals so far in the 31 matches he played in the French League, and he was behind five assists, while he scored five goals in the French Cup.

Toulouse won the Cup title for the second time in its history, having won the title once before, in 1957.

It is noteworthy that Abu Khalil moved to the French club Toulouse during the last summer transfer period, coming from the Dutch club Alkmaar.