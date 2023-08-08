Home » Bolsonaro appealed his 8-year ban for abuse of power
The legal team of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appealed this Monday the decision of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) that requested his disqualification for eight years for abuse of power and fraudulent use of public resources.

What Bolsonaro raised

The ex-president’s defense has argued that the case should not have included the draft of a presidential decree with which it was allegedly intended to alter the 2022 elections that was found at the home of the former Secretary of Security of Brasilia, Anderson Torres, who remained about a month in prison accused of alleged collusion and omission of functions during the attacks on January 8.

Likewise, Bolsonaro’s lawyers have denounced that the former president has not been guaranteed the right to a full defense, since the procedural issues he presented during the trial had not been duly analyzed.

In this sense, the defense has presented the so-called statement embargoes, resources that seek to question points that are not sufficiently clarified or contradictions, reports the Brazilian news portal G1.

The defense can trigger in the Supreme Court, presenting the so-called “extraordinary appeal”, with the aim of questioning points of the TSE’s decision that would supposedly violate the Constitution.

In addition to this case, by all accounts the most serious, Bolsonaro has fifteen other processes pending in the TSE. With this disqualification, he will not be able to present any political candidacy until 2030.

