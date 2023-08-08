Objection on appeal against Tosha Khana case decision over

Imran Khan’s appeal against Tosha Khana case decision has been allotted 273 number. File photo

Tuesday August 8, 2023, 3:29 pm

Islamabad: Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s appeal against Tosha Khana case decision has been dismissed.

According to private TV, on the appeal of chairman PTI, the objections were removed and numbered. Imran Khan’s appeal against Tosha Khana case decision has been allotted 273 number.

On behalf of Imran Khan, appeals were requested to be fixed tomorrow, in which the Tosha Khana case verdict has been challenged and declared null and void. Imran Khan has also been asked to be released on bail pending the decision of the appeal.

