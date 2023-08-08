Home » Objection on appeal against Tosha Khana case decision over
News

Objection on appeal against Tosha Khana case decision over

by admin
Objection on appeal against Tosha Khana case decision over

Imran Khan’s appeal against Tosha Khana case decision has been allotted 273 number. File photo

Tuesday August 8, 2023, 3:29 pm

Islamabad: Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s appeal against Tosha Khana case decision has been dismissed.

According to private TV, on the appeal of chairman PTI, the objections were removed and numbered. Imran Khan’s appeal against Tosha Khana case decision has been allotted 273 number.

On behalf of Imran Khan, appeals were requested to be fixed tomorrow, in which the Tosha Khana case verdict has been challenged and declared null and void. Imran Khan has also been asked to be released on bail pending the decision of the appeal.

See also

The Prime Minister announced the establishment of a special fund for journalists who lost their lives while performing their professional duties.

See also  Mattarella: peace value to be preserved, Armed Forces contributed to Italy Free State

You may also like

Germany reveals the scale of its military assistance...

Firefighters and Volunteers Join Forces to Promote Fire...

Athletics: U.20 European Championships; Furlani in the final...

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Voice...

In La Chaparrera they are opening public lighting...

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele vandalized by writers in Milan...

Consultation for Caretaker Prime Minister completed, announcement expected...

Provincial Drug Administration Holds Special Law Lecture on...

The drastic transformation of Jessica Cediel in the...

Drugs and alcohol while driving, 5 positive in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy