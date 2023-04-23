BOLVERK – Announce new album “Svarte Seconder”.

:BOLVERK: announce highly anticipated second album, Svarte Seconder, to be released on May 26th, 2023 via Wormholedeath!

The Norwegian extreme metal band :BOLVERK: is pleased to announce the release of their second album, Svarte Seconder, which will be released on May 26th, 2023 via Wormholedeath. Following the success of their debut album Uaar, released just a year ago, Svarte Seconder is a highly anticipated release that promises to take the listener on an unforgettable musical journey.

Described as “sad and melodic like Solstafir on the one hand and brutal like Marduk on the other”, :BOLVERK:’s music is sure to strike a chord with metalheads worldwide. “Svarte Seconder” contains nine tracks, including eight :BOLVERK: originals and a stunning cover of Jonas Fjeld’s “The Bells are Ringing for You Now”. The album is a true testament to the band’s growth and maturity as most of the material was written at the same time as the debut album.

The album’s title, “Svarte Seconder”, which means “black seconds” in English, was originally about those moments when you fall over and think you’re dead. However, it evolved into an exploration of the concept of thanatosis and the species and ways people and animals play dead, and maybe even the seconds on the album that are actually Black Metal.

The band tells:

„The title has spun away from us now and lives a life on its own…Anyway, let’s hope you are ready for another dose of Extreme Norwegian Metal. We are very happy with how the album turned out…let’s hope you are too…“

Tracklist:

1. Beastly Ways of Man

2. Jericho Trumpet

3. Banner of Ophidia

4. Full of days

5. Somber Soliloquy

6. Belphegor’s Hymn

7. Black seconds

8. Obsidian Byzantium (Bonus track)

9. The Bells are Ringing for You Now (Bonus track)

:BOLVERK: is:

Christopher “Rammr” Rakkestad (ELVARHOI, JORDSKIP, ex-RAGNAROK)

Lucass “Yautja” Edquist (GNIDA, Ex-MORK)

Bjørn “Ship of Fools” Holter (Ex-IMAGES AT TWILIGHT, ex-ILLNATH, ex-AASMEGIN)

Thomas Bolverk (UNDER THE OAK, WELCOME TO HELL, Ex-RAGNAROK etc…)

Band-Links:

