Bomb threat ahead of Cristina Kirchner’s act in La Plata

Minutes after Vice President Cristina Kirchner began her master class at the renovated Teatro Argentino de La Plata, The authorities received the alert for an alleged bomb threat. The event was scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

The information began to circulate less than an hour after he spoke in front of the militants and government officials and was confirmed by El Día de La Plata. At this time, an operation is being carried out to return security to the place, while an anti-explosive team checks the facilities of the place.

For their part, the authorities deny the existence of the act. According to the site ElEditorPlatense, who communicated with sources close to those who command the security control, it was just a routine operation that caused confusion.

For its part, the Infobae site confirmed that the event will begin at 7:00 p.m. It is estimated that Cristina Kirchner will arrive at the venue around 6:45 p.m.

Cristina Kirchner reappears in La Plata: what will she talk about

The master class that Cristina Kirchner will offer was entitled “April 27, 2003-2023. The Circular Argentina. The IMF and its historic recipe for inflation and recession. Political fragmentation and economic concentration”.

Cristina Kirchner is expected to review the current situation and provide her diagnosis on the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In addition, it is expected that the president of the Senate will also will wink at the management of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, in the midst of a week complicated by the rise in the dollar.

Cristina reappears for the first time after the confirmation of the President, Alberto Fernández, decided not to participate as a candidate in the next elections and his word is awaited to define the strategy before the polls of the ruling coalition, the Frente de Todos.



