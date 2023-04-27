Home » Leoner Azuaje, arrested during the Chavista purge, died in strange circumstances – EntornoInteligente
News

Leoner Azuaje, arrested during the Chavista purge, died in strange circumstances – EntornoInteligente

Leoner Azuaje, arrested during the Chavista purge, died in strange circumstances – EntornoInteligente

Tarek William SaabAttorney General at the service of Nicolás Maduro, reported through his social networks that Leoner Azuaje Gold “he took his own life in his place of confinement.”

“I have commissioned prosecutors 50 and 67 Nac to investigate the unfortunate suicide of citizen Leoner Azuaje Urrea in his place of confinement,” said the Chavista official.

“Instructing the Criminalistics Unit of the MP next to CICPC: to advance the technical inspection, the interviews and autopsy of law ”, detailed William Saab.

Azuaje Urrea was arrested by the National Police Against Corruption for his alleged involvement in the corruption scheme with the Cartones de Venezuela company.

ORIGINAL LINK: Leoner Azuaje, arrested during the Chavista purge, died under strange circumstances (lapatilla.com)

