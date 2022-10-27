Home Entertainment Bonus: Kontakt Player’s free Hang Drum Freebie library
Sonixinema provides a free library of Hang Drum Freebie samples for the also free Kontakt Player sampler plug-in.

While these patches are a small subset of the main instrument, the user interface is not. Hang Drum Freebie has the same full set of controls as the main instrument. So you can experiment with effects, mic positions, and more.

Professionally performed by musician Marc Constantine, this library captures every detail of this tonal percussion instrument, giving users the freedom to sonic possibilities within each preset.

It allows to change the presence of the sampled hand-disc, which can feel ethereal and distant from an individual up close. In addition, the creators did a good job of dispersing the samples into a variety of interesting presets, giving users a starting point for all kinds of sound exploration.

Because it is free, there is no payment required to complete the purchase process, but you still need to set up the serial number of Kontakt Player through the Native Access app.
Instructions for the entire process will be given at the time of purchase.

Hang Drum Freebie has four mix positions, four snapshots, and takes up 610MB of space after decompression.

free download:
https://sonixinema.com/collections/freebies/products/hang-drum-freebie

