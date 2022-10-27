Hong Kong media sources pointed out that Shi Taifeng, 66, may succeed You Quan as head of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee. (Image source: Internet)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

[See China October 26, 2022 News](See Chinese reporter Dong Linshan’s comprehensive report) The new Politburo of the Communist Party of China, consisting of 24 members, will hold its first meeting on October 25, chaired by Xi Jinping, involving the post-20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Central and local personnel arrangements.Hong Kong media revealed that the president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who was among the PolitburoShi TaifengWill serve as Minister of United Front Work Department; current Minister of Homeland SecurityChen WenqingIt is expected that he will be in charge of the Political and Legal Committee.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

“Sing Tao Daily” reported on October 26 that the newly released 20th Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China held its first meeting on the 25th, chaired by General Secretary Xi Jinping, during which follow-up personnel were decided, including that 66-year-old Shi Taifeng may succeed You Quan as the United Front Work Department minister.

The meeting on October 25 also decided the candidates for the “top leaders” in the four municipalities directly under the Central Government and Guangdong, as well as the head of the Central Propaganda Department, the head of the Central Organization Department, and the director of the Central Office. Various personnel will be announced one after another.

In addition to Cai Qi, who is also a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the new secretary of the Central Secretariat includes Shi Taifeng, Shandong Secretary Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, executive vice minister of the Central Propaganda Department, State Security Minister Chen Wenqing, Central Discipline Inspection Commission deputy secretary Liu Jinguo, and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong, the report said. Among them, Li Shulei is expected to succeed Huang Kunming as the Minister of Central Propaganda, and Chen Wenqing will serve as Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee.

Shi Taifeng, President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, is in charge of the United Front Work Department

The official resume shows that Shi Taifeng was born in September 1956, a native of Yushe, Shanxi Province. He graduated from Peking University with a graduate degree in the Department of Law. He has taught the Central Party President for 25 years. His main research areas are jurisprudence, sociology of law, comparative law, contemporary The rule of law in China, the official to the vice president. He was later airborne in Jiangsu and served as Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Suzhou Municipal Party Committee, and Governor. He served as Secretary of the Party Committee of Ningxia Autonomous Region. In October 2019, he served as Secretary of Inner Mongolia. When the Party Committee of Inner Mongolia is replaced in November 2021, he has reached the provincial and ministerial level. At retirement age, he was re-elected as secretary. Become one of the very few provincial-level local officials of the Communist Party of China who have “overaged service”.

Shi Taifeng, once Xi Jinping’s deputy, was once described as a political role that could not be ignored. Since 1985, Shi Taifeng has served in the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for 25 years, including 9 years as the vice-principal, and experienced three principals of Hu Jintao, Zeng Qinghong and Xi Jinping. Shi Taifeng worked with Hu and Xi for 10 and 3 years respectively, and was directly subordinate to Hu and Xi at the Central Party School. In addition, he and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang were classmates in the law department of Peking University.

When Shi Taifeng was in power in Inner Mongolia, he was considered to have done two major things for Xi Jinping. First, he launched a so-called “20-year retrospective investigation” anti-corruption campaign in Inner Mongolia, and thousands of officials were investigated; second, among Mongolian primary and secondary school students Strongly promote Chinese teaching.



Chen Wenqing may succeed Guo Shengkun as secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee. (Image source: Internet)

Chen Wenqing will serve as secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closed, and the personnel layout of the Central Political and Legal Committee attracted much attention. Chen Wenqing, Minister of State Security of the Communist Party of China, is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee. He is expected to succeed Guo Shengkun as Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the CPC Central Committee. Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong has also been promoted to Secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee. .

Both Chen and Wang are close associates of Xi Jinping, and both of them have experience in Fujian. It can be said that Xi Jinping highly trusts “Fujian officials”.

Hong Kong’s “South China Morning Post” (SCMP) reported on the 24th that in the past few decades, the CCP’s intelligence chief has never entered the Politburo, and Chen Wenqing is the first person to be promoted to this decision-making mechanism. The first seven secretaries of the Central Secretariat, including Chen Wenqing, are expected to take over as secretary of the Political and Legal Committee.

62-year-old Chen Wenqing is a native of Sichuan and graduated from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law. In 2006, he was transferred to Fujian “to fight” the discipline inspection system, and served as secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee. In 2021, he was promoted to deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (ministerial level), and later served as Minister of National Security and Executive Deputy Director of the Central National Security Office.

65-year-old Wang Xiaohong is from Fuzhou and is regarded as Xi’s close “close minister”. During Xi Jinping’s reign in Fuzhou in the 1990s, he served as director of the Minhou County Public Security Bureau and deputy director of the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau. After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he was promoted by the director of Xiamen Public Security to serve as the director of the Henan Provincial Public Security Bureau, and soon served as the deputy mayor of Beijing, the director of the municipal public security, and then the deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security. He was elected as a member of the Central Committee at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and served as the executive vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security.

After the storm broke out in Hong Kong, the Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Minister of Public Security also served as the deputy head of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Leading Group of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The South China Morning Post reported that Xi’s promotion of Chen Wenqing and Wang Xiaohong underscored the authorities’ concerns over national security issues.

Local high-level personnel are replaced one after another

In addition to the central officials, local high-level officials will also be adjusted. As Shanghai Secretary Li Qiang, Beijing Secretary Cai Qi, Guangdong Secretary Li Xi were promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee, Zhejiang Secretary Yuan Jiajun, Fujian Secretary Yin Li, Shandong Secretary Li Ganjie, Shaanxi Secretary Liu Guozhong were promoted to the Political Bureau, the “top leaders” of these municipalities and Guangdong have recently been promoted to the Politburo. will be replaced.

Li Qiang, secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, who was promoted to the No. 2 figure in the CCP at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, has returned to Shanghai from Beijing and is expected to hand in the baton soon. On the 24th, he presided over a meeting of responsible cadres of Shanghai Municipal Party members to convey the spirit of the so-called 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Li Qiang, who will succeed Li Keqiang as the party’s next premier in March, is an appointment that economists believe poses risks to China‘s economy going forward.

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reproduction is subject to the authorization of China. It is strictly forbidden to create mirror websites.