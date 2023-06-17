Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to 15th Straits Forum – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 17th. On June 17th, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the Straits Forum is an important platform to promote extensive exchanges between people from all walks of life on both sides of the Strait and to promote non-governmental exchanges and cooperation between the two sides. Compatriots on both sides of the strait communicate and make friends through the Straits Forum, strengthen friendship, improve well-being, and get closer and closer. It is hoped that the Straits Forum will continue to add vitality to the expansion of cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and the deepening of cross-strait integration and development.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the new journey of Chinese-style modernization has bright prospects. Only when the country is good and the nation is good will the compatriots on both sides of the strait be good. We will, as always, respect, care for and benefit Taiwan compatriots, continue to promote cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, deepen cross-strait integration and development in various fields, jointly promote Chinese culture, and promote spiritual harmony between cross-strait compatriots. I hope that the compatriots on both sides of the strait will jointly grasp the general trend of history, stick to the righteousness of the nation, make contributions to promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland, jointly create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation, and share the great glory of national rejuvenation!

The 15th Straits Forum was co-hosted by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the People’s Government of Fujian Province together with 82 institutions and organizations from both sides of the Taiwan Straits.