Whether forest bathing or hiking – Lagundo is healthy

Results of the nature and climatotherapy study were presented

The short- and long-term effects of hiking and forest bathing were compared (Image source: © Hannes Niederkofler)

Evidence after a three-year test phase: a stay in Algund has a positive effect on health. On behalf of the Algund Tourist Association, Univ.Doz.Dr. Arnulf Josef Hartl of the Paracelsus Medical Private University in Salzburg in cooperation with the Meran Hospital conducted a two-armed clinical study from 2019 to 2021. The ANKER (Algunder Natur und Klimatherapie) study compares two types of nature therapy on vacation – forest bathing and hiking – and their physiological, immunological and psychological short-term and long-term effects on health on the basis of 120 test persons. In the short term, a session of forest bathing has produced more positive effects, but in the long term, the benefits of hiking therapy outweigh the negative. The study was published internationally and presented on site in Lagundo.

The topic of health is also playing an increasingly important role with regard to holiday planning. It’s not just about physical health, it’s also about mental health. The tourism association Algund follows this request and consciously positions itself for a qualified health holiday. In the ANKER study commissioned for this reason, 60 couples with a high BMI value and a sedentary lifestyle were invited to an eight-day study visit to the garden village of Algund and divided into two climatotherapy groups. The mountain group went on hiking tours every day and the forest group received nature coaching every day in the forests of Lagundo.

Effects of the stay in Lagundo

In the short term, the positive effects were psychologically clearer after just one unit of forest bathing in the forest group: more peace, a reduced stress level and a better mood. After half a year of follow-up and follow-up examinations, however, the hiking group did better in the end, as the test subjects had increasingly formed young red blood cells here, and the cardiorespiratory heart lung fitness – i.e. the ability to transport oxygen from the air into the muscles – improved. has improved and even psychological parameters such as mindfulness and health-related quality of life (mental and mental health) have continued to increase.

A stay in Lagundo is good for your health

In summary, a stay in Algund contributes to health prevention in both cases of climatotherapy. Algund is topographically uniquely positioned: in the north, the peaks of the Texel Group protect against cold winds, while the warm air coming from the south also supports the mild climate. Due to this geographical location and the 300 days of sunshine a year, Algund has a special, sub-Mediterranean microclimate. The air mixed with essential oils and lush vegetation also have a beneficial effect. Thanks to the ANKER study, Algund is now officially the ideal place for a relaxing holiday in South Tyrol.

