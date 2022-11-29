Home Entertainment Bonus: Spitfire Audio Gives away the CS-80 LABS Cassette Synth Shaped by a Hundred Cassette Machines
Entertainment

Bonus: Spitfire Audio Gives away the CS-80 LABS Cassette Synth Shaped by a Hundred Cassette Machines

by admin
Bonus: Spitfire Audio Gives away the CS-80 LABS Cassette Synth Shaped by a Hundred Cassette Machines

Bonus: Spitfire Audio Gives away the CS-80 LABS Cassette Synth Shaped by a Hundred Cassette Machines

The epic sound of the legendary Yamaha CS-80 shaped by 100 cassette players is included in the new free virtual instrument Spitfire Audio LABS Cassette Synth.

Spitfire Audio is the premier sample company building sample-based virtual instruments at the highest level.

LABS Cassette Synth is a new virtual instrument featuring the sounds of the legendary Yamaha CS-80 analog polyphonic synthesizer from the 1980s.

Simply sampling the instrument was too uninspired for the Spitfire team. So they sent the epic CS-80 sound through the cassette player. And not just one or two, many musicians would be happy to have a Portastudio. And Spitfire Audio took this to the extreme, chasing the sound through 100 cassette players.

Through this creative process, they injected new character into the CS-80’s extensive analog pad sound. They add the jerkiness, noise, and fullness of the tape we love. The results sound impressive. Very epic, emotional, dynamic. It is as if these sounds will take you into new worlds.

As usual, you can customize the sound to suit your music by choosing parameters, including filters, reverb, noise, and more.

This is another fantastic expansion to Spitfire Audio’s collection of free LABS virtual instruments.

Spitfire Audio LABS Cassette Synth is now available as a free download. It runs as a VST, VST3, AU and AAX plug-in in the free Spitfire Audio app for macOS and Windows.

free download:
https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/cassette-synth

See also  Xiaoyao's fascinating rule: the true perfect person is to shape ideals

You may also like

JASON WU COLLECTION 2023 RESORT COLLECTION

Legendary Pictures and Sony reached an agreement for...

Scarlett Johansson joins “Just Cause” for the first...

The collapse of diesel: -66.5% from 2019 to...

Foton Motor and Daimler choose Comau technology

Humanrace x adidas Samba Joint Series New Image...

Venetian revelation in Paris – Il Sole 24...

Listen to “Birthday” with polka-dot music and enjoy...

Condé Nast magazines become global titles and the...

Hailai Amu’s “Encircling the Fire Concert” sang ten...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy