The epic sound of the legendary Yamaha CS-80 shaped by 100 cassette players is included in the new free virtual instrument Spitfire Audio LABS Cassette Synth.

Spitfire Audio is the premier sample company building sample-based virtual instruments at the highest level.

LABS Cassette Synth is a new virtual instrument featuring the sounds of the legendary Yamaha CS-80 analog polyphonic synthesizer from the 1980s.

Simply sampling the instrument was too uninspired for the Spitfire team. So they sent the epic CS-80 sound through the cassette player. And not just one or two, many musicians would be happy to have a Portastudio. And Spitfire Audio took this to the extreme, chasing the sound through 100 cassette players.

Through this creative process, they injected new character into the CS-80’s extensive analog pad sound. They add the jerkiness, noise, and fullness of the tape we love. The results sound impressive. Very epic, emotional, dynamic. It is as if these sounds will take you into new worlds.

As usual, you can customize the sound to suit your music by choosing parameters, including filters, reverb, noise, and more.

This is another fantastic expansion to Spitfire Audio’s collection of free LABS virtual instruments.

Spitfire Audio LABS Cassette Synth is now available as a free download. It runs as a VST, VST3, AU and AAX plug-in in the free Spitfire Audio app for macOS and Windows.

free download:

https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/cassette-synth