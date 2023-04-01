Home Entertainment Bonus: Spitfire Audio Launches LABS Vintage Key Free Fender Rhodes Rare Model Electric Steel Sound Library
Entertainment

Bonus: Spitfire Audio Launches LABS Vintage Key Free Fender Rhodes Rare Model Electric Steel Sound Library

by admin
Bonus: Spitfire Audio Launches LABS Vintage Key Free Fender Rhodes Rare Model Electric Steel Sound Library

Bonus: Spitfire Audio Launches LABS Vintage Key Free Fender Rhodes Rare Model Electric Steel Sound Library

Spitfire Audio presents the latest in the LABS series of virtual instruments, Vintage Keys, featuring electric steel sounds recorded at Woodshed Studios in Malibu using a Soyuz 017 tube mic.

Warm, gritty, snappy – this electric steel is an undisputed classic. Sampled from the rare Fender Rhodes model Seventy Three, discover four timeless presets that range from round and soulful to gritty and overdrive.

LABS Vintage Keys runs in the free Spitfire Audio App for Windows and Mac (VST/VST3, AU and AAX).

free download:
https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/vintage-keys

See also  Medieval Aesthetics in Computer Games

You may also like

The priest ‘Paco’ Olveira ended his hunger strike...

Retirees and pensioners will have another increase in...

Taurus horoscope for today, Saturday, April 1, 2023:...

The partners of the Frente de Todos, also...

River already receives Unión in search of another...

The TV series “Thin Ice” is scheduled for...

Luli Fernández said goodbye to “Socios del Espectáculo”:...

What will happen to Tesla shares after the...

the dramatic story of his family, in a...

San Lorenzo against Independiente for the Professional League:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy