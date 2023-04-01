Spitfire Audio presents the latest in the LABS series of virtual instruments, Vintage Keys, featuring electric steel sounds recorded at Woodshed Studios in Malibu using a Soyuz 017 tube mic.

Warm, gritty, snappy – this electric steel is an undisputed classic. Sampled from the rare Fender Rhodes model Seventy Three, discover four timeless presets that range from round and soulful to gritty and overdrive.

LABS Vintage Keys runs in the free Spitfire Audio App for Windows and Mac (VST/VST3, AU and AAX).

free download:

https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/vintage-keys