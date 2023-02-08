Home Entertainment Bonus: Spitfire Audio Sends Clean, Rich LABS Grand Piano Instrument Autograph Grand
Spitfire Audio presents the latest addition to their LABS series of free virtual instruments: Autograph Grand.

Housed in Malibu’s renowned Woodshed Recording studio, this Yamaha C6 grand piano has been used by hundreds of music legends—Lady Gaga, Paul Simon, Ariana Grande, Barbera Streisand, Metallica, The Rza, and KoRn.

With just one preset you can enjoy all the natural splendor of this piano, with pedal up/down controls and faithfully captured release triggers.

This library of instruments is available as a free download for the equally free Spitfire Audio app for Windows and Mac (VST/VST3, AU and AAX).

free download:
https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/autograph-grand

