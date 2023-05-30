Bosch presents the solution for electrifying boats

ROME – Electrification now involves 360 degrees of the universe of engines, land, air and sea. Precisely in the latter field, Bosch is presenting solutions for pleasure boats and motor boats up to 24 meters at the Venice boat show (May 31-June 4). The lightweight complete system for the electrification of boats consists of an electric motor with optional gearbox, an inverter with integrated DC/DC converter and a control box (hardware and software). The 400 V permanent magnet synchronous motor ensures a high power density and is available in 90 and 140 kW variants. Furthermore, thanks to the compact dimensions, it is possible to integrate both variants into narrow engine compartments, thus facilitating the adaptation in already existing vehicles, as well as for the compact and easy-to-install inverter. According to the German company, all the components of the electric propulsion system, available as a complete kit or with individual elements, offer high performance, reliability and resistance, as they are based on the know-how matured by Bosch with years of innovation in the automotive sector.







Furthermore, upon request, Bosch Engineering supports users in the phase of integration into the boat and in the application of the system according to the specific conditions of use. “Over the next few years, new environmental laws for inland waterway and yachting will come into force in many countries around the world, encouraging the use of alternative propulsion systems or even banning conventional engines,” said Philipp Kurek, Head of Off-shore Solutions. highway and marine from Bosch Engineering – Our solutions enable you to meet these requirements efficiently. Furthermore, we make a valuable contribution to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions and noise impact in the marine sector”. Bosch’s electric propulsion system went into series production at the beginning of the year and other applications are currently being tested to be made available in the coming months. (Maurilio Rigo)