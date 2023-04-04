Deportivo Viedma He had to wait until the last game of the regular season, but he finally achieved his goal: got into the top four of the Conference South and he qualified for the quarterfinals, which allows him to have one more week of rest than his next rival.

The cast of the Rio Negro capital had a slow start to the seasoncame to be with a negative record, but pure work managed to reverse the situation and maintained its validity as one of the best teams in the Argentine Basketball League.

Ultimately he finished with a relentless record of 21 wins and 11 lossesthanks to a formidable performance at home where they obtained 14 wins.

One of the keys to the group led by Guillermo Bogliacino was to tell a long squadwith players who jumped on more than one occasion from the substitute bench to lend a hand in difficult games.

Mariano Marina was one of them. The 23-year-old point guard had good performances and after qualifying directly for the quarterfinals he spoke with Black river: He analyzed the regular season, highlighted the importance of having a strong local team, highlighted the points to improve for the playoffs and emphasized the potential of the Río Negro team.

“It is a great achievement. Being in the top four and avoiding reclassification was one of the goals that we had as a team. Now we have a break of about 15 or 20 days that will come in handy. I am personally and collectively happy”, indicated the native of Olavarría.

When it came to reviewing the regular phase, he acknowledged that at first they had some problems, but he highlighted the rise they had. “We had some ups and downs. It did not condition playing many away games at the start, but as the games passed we gained confidence as a team and that helped us to flow more”, he analyzed.

One of the aspects that left Depo well up in the standings is having a long squad and Marina knows it: “That’s the good thing about this team. Anyone can score and be a protagonist. The important thing is that we have well-defined roles. We have good replacements, which helps us to have breaks in games and settle our heads in a difficult game”.

Throughout the regular phase Viedma stood out for becoming strong at home. They won 14 of the 16 games at the Ángel Cayetano Arias and maintaining that run in the playoffs will be essential.

“It’s very important, It gives us a plus to play at home in front of our people. That always motivates us for each game and it will be key for what is to come”, he added.

While they are one of the best teams in the Conference, there is still room for improvement. “I see the team as good, but we have to keep improving in the future. For these playoffs we still have to adjust the defense and continue imposing our rhythm in each game”, he explained.

Finally, Marina was satisfied and very excited to have a great collective performance in search of great hope: “we have to take a big step in these playoffs and this team has all the potential to do it. If we ‘believe it’ we will go very far”.



