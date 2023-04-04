The Ukrainian Air Force Command said early on Tuesday that Russia had sent 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine, before the air defense systems destroyed 14 of them.

“In total, we recorded up to 17 launches of drones, possibly from the area of ​​the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov,” the command said in a statement on the messaging app Telegram.

Yuri Krok, head of the regional military administration in the city of Odessa on the Black Sea, said that the region was attacked by a number of drones.

He added on the administration’s Facebook page, “Damage occurred as a result of the air defense systems confronting (drones).”

The extent of this damage was not specified.

