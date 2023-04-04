The Ukrainian Air Force Command said early on Tuesday that Russia had sent 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine, before the air defense systems destroyed 14 of them.
“In total, we recorded up to 17 launches of drones, possibly from the area of the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov,” the command said in a statement on the messaging app Telegram.
Yuri Krok, head of the regional military administration in the city of Odessa on the Black Sea, said that the region was attacked by a number of drones.
He added on the administration’s Facebook page, “Damage occurred as a result of the air defense systems confronting (drones).”
The extent of this damage was not specified.