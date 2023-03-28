Home Entertainment “Boston Strangler” releases new poster, female reporter takes the lead in uncovering unsolved cases Boston Strangler_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, the new movie “Boston Strangler” starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon released a new poster, telling the story of two journalists taking the lead in exposing the most notorious One of the serial murders.

Ter Ruskin (“Crown Heights”) wrote and directed, and the cast includes Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper, David Dastmalchian and more.

Focus on the notorious Boston Strangler Murder Case: From 1962 to 1964, 13 single women were attacked, sexually assaulted and strangled to death in the apartment. The police investigated and locked the suspect Albert DeSalvo. was killed. There are many doubts in this case, and the real serial killer and the person who killed DeSalvo are still a mystery.

Knightley stars as Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and report the story of the Strangler, and she joins colleague Gene Cole to challenge sexism in the early 60s, reporting on Boston’s most notorious serial killer, and worked tirelessly to keep women informed.

Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.

