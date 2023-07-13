Boxer Dayana Sánchez, in serious condition after a fire in her house

The Cordovan boxer Dayana Sánchez (30) is in serious condition after suffering various burns this Wednesday night as a result of a fire in the house where she was located in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood of the provincial capital.

Police sources indicated that the accident occurred after 11 p.m. in the room of a house located in block 1 lot 7 of the mentioned neighborhood.

Firefighters who attended the scene broke the door of the room and managed to put out the flames. They found total damage in that environment.

Meanwhile, Sánchez ended up with burns on his face and hands and with compromised airways. She was transferred to the Instituto del Quemado and her prognosis is reserved.

Dayana Sánchez (AP/File).

They suspect a carafe that “has been failing”

Leonela, Dayana’s sister, said this Thursday morning that the bottle she used in the house “was failing.”

“It was the product of a screen, which was attached to a bottle. I think the carafe exploded, I don’t know what happened. She was locked in her room. She had burns on her face, in her arms, ”she told Cadena 3.

They investigate the causes of the accident.

