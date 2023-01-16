Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, January 16. The agency YG Entertainment stated on the 16th that at about 1:40 in the morning that day, the MV of the popular song “PLAYING WITH FIRE” (“Playing with Fire”) by its girl group BLACKPINK was uploaded on the video website Youtu (YouTu) The number of views on the Internet broke the 800 million mark.

BLACKPINK’s “PLAYING WITH FIRE” MV has been viewed more than 800 million times. Poster photo provided by Yonhap News Agency/YG Entertainment (pictures are strictly prohibited to be reproduced)

“PLAYING WITH FIRE” is one of the double title songs of BLACKPINK’s second single album “SQUARE TWO” released in November 2016. It took 6 years and 2 months for its MV to exceed 800 million views. As a result, BLACKPINK has a total of 10 videos with over 800 million views.

BLACKPINK toured Seoul, North America, and Europe last year, and will perform in Asia and Oceania this year, and will perform as a headliner at the Coachella Music Festival in the United States in April. (Finish)

