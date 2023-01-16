Almost three years have passed since the infamous lockdown, the pandemic moves away from current events to become an event with a significant historical significance. Yet the virus, according to some, could still find a way to inflict punishment on us.

The last variant, the Kraken, is under observation. Here’s what’s happening right now.

After years of tension and battle over Covid 19, the world is now breathing a sigh of relief, the pandemic is increasingly endemic. Research, studies, vaccines have given a decisive push to get out of the tunnel.

Obviously the virus continues on its evolutionary path: now the form dominates Xbb.1.5. For some insiders, it would not yet be the time to let their guard down, stating that the virus is still capable of causing harm.

A virus that might still have its say, kraken

The latest version of the virus, called Kraken, would show how it is constantly evolving, with the intent of a faster spread and more effective infection. This should be interpreted as a warning, an opinion issued by the star-spangled scientist Eric Topol, who heads the Scripps Institute in California, to the Washington Post.

Xbb1.5 was baptized with the name of Kraken. It could count differences with the family of the latest variants of the Coronavirus, Topol would seem to have no doubts about it. Currently there are no certainties on its pathogenic level or on the margins of virulence, despite this its cThe ability to expand appears to be astounding. Just think of the speed with which it spread to the point of becoming the dominant variant in New York and neighboring states.

The Kraken variant is responsible for well over 75% of infections in the Big Apple, as well as in Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Hospitalizations are rising again among elderly people, settling on standards surpassed only by the first half of Omicron.

How to prevent a new Kraken stage?

Where does our defense come from? For the director of the Scripps Institute in California it would be essential to carry out i booster, as well as certified and effective masks, rapid tests before major reviews, distancing and mechanical ventilation and filtering procedures. In short, the usual prophylaxis. The hope is that it is also the habitual (and obviously understandable) driven apprehension. Because after three years of the pandemic, the many sacrifices and pains, the results achieved, hearing about distancing again could make one’s nose turn up.

What is certain is that the Xbb1.5 variant could teach us a lesson, just as Topol claims. The virus speaks to us:

it is telling us that we cannot forget […]he’s telling us that it has many other ways to evolve

Not only would be able to deflect or even evade the human immune reactionbut it could also perfect the insinuation inside our cells.

What could then happen? Whether you are at the birth of a new family unit of variants separated by the omicron notes? The hypothesis could be plausible.

But according to the American scientist, the world would not be ready to face such a scenario.

Genomic vigilance worldwide has dropped by 90% since the start of 2022. China is in the midst of a Covid emergency without mitigation provisions and could become productive territory for considerable variations in the months to come.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)