Brain Dead and HOKA ONE ONE Collaborate on Vibrant Joint Shoe Collection

LOS ANGELES – Streetwear brand Brain Dead has announced a collaboration with shoe brand HOKA ONE ONE to create a brand new joint shoe. This follows previous successful partnerships between MALIN+GOETZ and Oakley Factory Team.

The Brain Dead x HOKA ONE ONE collaboration has chosen the HOKA ONE ONE Hopara as the model. The shoe features a ventilated structure design, allowing for increased breathability and comfort. The shoe body is adorned with an iridescent appearance, showcasing the unique style of the Brain Dead brand and emphasizing the joint identity of the collaboration.

Not only is the Brain Dead x HOKA ONE ONE Hopara stylish, but it is also designed for practicality. The shoe is easy to put on and take off, perfect for those looking for convenience in their footwear. The midsole of the shoe comes in two colors, gradient green and all black, adding a touch of vibrancy to the overall design. The shoe is completed with a yellow off-road outsole, reminiscent of the lush green forests and adding a pop of color to the ensemble.

Fashion enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Brain Dead x HOKA ONE ONE Hopara will be available for purchase on August 22. The highly anticipated release is expected to garner significant attention from fans of both brands.

Keep an eye out for further updates and follow-up reports on the Brain Dead x HOKA ONE ONE collaboration. Don’t miss out on the chance to own a unique and stylish pair of shoes that combine the best of streetwear and athletic footwear.