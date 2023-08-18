World Record Holder Yang Jiayu Teams Up with Compit as Brand Ambassador for 2023 World Athletics Championships

2023 World Athletics Championships: Yang Jiayu Becomes Brand Ambassador for Compit

BUDAPEST, Hungary – The 2023 World Athletics Championships are set to begin in Budapest, Hungary on August 19. Just a day before the opening, Yang Jiayu, the women’s 20km race walk world champion and world record holder, announced her partnership with Chinese sports nutrition brand Compit. Yang Jiayu will now serve as the brand’s new spokesperson, while Compit will provide her with professional sports nutrition services to aid in her pursuit of further success.

Yang Jiayu, known for her exceptional talent in race walking, has consistently brought glory to her country on the international stage. She not only secured victory in the London Athletics World Championships but also shattered the world record for the event during the 2021 National Race Walking Championships, completing the race in an impressive time of 1 hour, 23 minutes, and 49 seconds. As the frontrunner for the upcoming World Championships, Yang Jiayu’s collaboration with Compit is viewed as a significant boost to her prospects.

Li Qigeng, the general manager of Compit, expressed his gratitude for Yang Jiayu’s trust in the brand, stating, “Thank you Yang Jiayu for her affirmation and trust in Compit. The brand’s value of ‘pursuing excellence’ is perfectly aligned with our commitment to higher quality.” Li Qigeng emphasized that the partnership aims not only to support Yang Jiayu in achieving further success but also to elevate the stature of Chinese sports through Compit’s extensive experience in serving national teams.

Yang Jiayu shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “I have been familiar with Compit since my early days in the local team and have always trusted the brand’s product quality. I am truly honored to work with Compit, and I am excited to achieve great results with their support in future events.”

As a trailblazer in China‘s sports nutrition industry, Compit has been providing professional sports nutrition products, technology services, and comprehensive sports solutions to assist athletes in pursuing their dreams since its establishment in 2001. The brand has previously partnered with world champions such as figure skating pair Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo and Asian sprinter Su Bingtian, further solidifying Compit’s reputation for excellence. Additionally, since 2005, Compit has expanded its purview to cater to the general sports-loving public, focusing on enhancing the joy of sporting activities and motivating individuals through higher-quality sports nutrition services.

With Yang Jiayu’s addition to its roster of ambassadors, Compit continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting athletes and providing superior sports nutrition services. As the 2023 World Athletics Championships commence, all eyes will be on Yang Jiayu and her partnership with Compit, as they strive to achieve new heights in the world of race walking and showcase the potential of Chinese sports.

