(Beijing, 11th) 68-year-old Brigitte Lin still looks beautiful and full of temperament for many years. As early as 1973, at the age of 19, she made her debut in Taiwan with Qiong Yao’s movie “Outside the Window”, and then dominated the era of literary and artistic romance films in Taiwan in the 1970s. Recently, a series of photos of Lin Qingxia traveling to Malaysia accompanied by her mother in 1977 was circulated on the Internet in China. The 23-year-old Lin Qingxia was extremely dazzling in the crowd. Her eyes are full of jewels, but she lights up the whole area in such a dark place.”

In the photo, Brigitte Lin is in a shopping mall in Malaysia. She is wearing a loose pink gown and matching wide-fitting trousers of the same color, revealing her charming collarbone. Her hair is all combed back and her ponytail is tied with a ribbon. Pearl earrings, the shape is not outdated even now. Brigitte Lin, who was already popular at the time, was surrounded by crowds no matter where she went. She also waved to fans on the elevator, very cordial. And when she was shopping in a mall in Malaysia, her gestures were full of charm.

After Lin Qingxia married Hong Kong businessman Xing Liyi in 1994, she began to fade out of the film industry. Netizens saw Brigitte Brigitte’s youthful beauty, and they all commented and praised: “A real beauty, never seen before or since”, “The person who came out of the painting is full of fairy spirit.” Some pointed out that there were no beauty cameras at that time, Medical beauty and other technologies: “The key is the original!” It caused enthusiastic responses on the Internet.