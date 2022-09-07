Since the release of Yuanzu SP-404 in 2005, the warm grainy Lofi effect and simple and direct sampling method have deeply influenced many musicians and enthusiasts. The 404 series inherits from the classic models such as BOSS SP-202 and SP-303, and continuously integrates the joy of interpretation and creation with the comfortable and comfortable style.

404, is an attitude 🎵 is our way of life!

From now until 2022.10.7, bring your Roland SP series sampling workstation, go out to shoot performance videos, and then submit your manuscripts to participate in the event! Win big prizes carefully prepared by Xiao Lan!



Activity time ：2022.9.7-2022.10.7

：2022.9.7-2022.10.7 activity platform : Bilibili Video Platform

: Bilibili Video Platform Entry requirements ：

1. Use Roland / BOSS SP series sampler

2. Record no less than 2 minutes of[outdoor]performance video

(Please make sure to reveal the product model and LOGO in the video)

3. During the event period, upload station B and generate a dynamic, and @RolandRoland China

*Video title and tags must include “404DAY” text

*Be sure to send a private message to Roland China at station B after submitting the manuscript.

*Video titles and dynamic suggestions include location information or mood text

1. Participate in the event to receive a Roland 50th Anniversary T-shirt

2. Xiaolan will also comprehensively select the awards from multiple dimensions such as video playback volume and content quality as follows:

404 Popularity Award 1(Combined with video playback volume, number of likes and content quality and other comprehensive factors);

2 404 Rhythm Awards(Combined with music and its rhythm, rhythm and other factors, comprehensive evaluation);

2 404 Creativity Awards(Comprehensive evaluation based on factors such as creativity and fun of the video);

404 Charm Award 2(Combined with the image, temperament and other factors of the characters in the video, comprehensive evaluation);

404 Landscape Award 2(Comprehensive evaluation based on factors such as shooting and framing)

3. The award information will be announced on Roland official B station and WeChat public account within two weeks after the event ends.

Share more wonderful videos and have a chance to become a Roland co-artist!

*The scope of this activity is limited to mainland China

*To the extent permitted by law, the right to interpret this activity belongs to Logan (Shanghai) Electronics Co., Ltd.

*In order to facilitate the sending of prizes, this event may require the collection of your personal information by Logan (Shanghai) Electronics Co., Ltd. for sending gifts. By participating in this event, you are deemed to have known and agreed to the above matters.

404 theme activities are provided by “DJZONE” with relevant technical support

//404DAY wonderful contribution works//

Participation Award:

Roland 50th Anniversary T-shirt, you can get it by participating in the event

404 Popularity Prize Prizes:

Lightweight and portable outdoor roadshow artifact, BOSS CUBE Street II multifunctional speaker

404 Rhythm Prize Prizes:

Familiar TR-808 flavor, rhythm Elf Roland T-8 rhythm drum machine

404 Creativity Award Prizes:

Pocket-friendly Roland J-6 polyphonic synth with classic JUNO-60 sounds

404 Glamour Award Prizes:

Roland E-4 mini vocal effector, which integrates functions such as electronic voice changing and loop creation

404 Landscape Prize Prizes:

Stylish and comfortable V-MODA Crossfade LP2 headphones





