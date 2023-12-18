‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Andre Braugher (61) has died

Andre Braugher died on Monday, American media report. The actor known for the comedy series ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ turned 61.

Braugher played the stoic police chief Raymond Holt. Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran from 2013 to 2021 and can be seen on Netflix in Belgium.

Braugher won an Emmy in 1998 for his role as detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on Street. He later won that television award a second time for his role as a criminal in the 2006 series Thief.

According to his manager, Braugher died after a short illness.

