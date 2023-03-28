Albany, New York-based alternative rock band Bruiser and Bicycle have released the music video for their lead single ‘Superdealer’ from their new album ‘Holy Red Wagon’, which will be released on April 5th through Topshelf Records.

The director is Derick Noetzel.

“”Superdealer” is like being let in on a very personal secret. Something you only get to receive in the most intimate moments of connection. Written from this space, explorations of longing, desire, and mystery are sprinkled throughout as its main themes and feelings.” – Keegan Garziane

“Superdealer” is like being told a very personal secret. Something that can only be received in the moments of the most intimate connection. Written from this space, the song is peppered with longing, desire and mystery-seeking as the main themes and emotions.

Posted on