A 15-year-old boy from Yocsina remains hospitalized after being brutally attacked by a gang of teenagers while waiting for the bus to return home after having attended a secondary school in the area.

The young man suffered various injuries, abrasions and an injury to one of his eyes, for which he remains hospitalized at the Aconcagua clinic in Córdoba Capital.

For the fact, seven adolescents between the ages of 14 and 16 were arrested, who were placed at the disposal of the Juvenile Justice, the Police indicated.

Brutal aggression at the exit of a school in the interior of Córdoba

Edith, the victim’s mother, said that the violent event occurred at the exit of the Yocsina Institute, while her son boarded the bus to return to his home in Córdoba.

“I was on top of the bus. 15 boys came and hit him on the head with a bottle. He broke down and fell. The bus driver left. They kicked him,” said the woman to The Lizard Show (The Twelve).

He specified that his son has cuts on his face, a fissure in his nose, blows to his body and a large bruise on his right eye that prevents him from seeing. She must undergo controls to evaluate possible sequelae.

At first, the teenager was taken to a medical center in the city of Malagueño. He was later transferred to the Aconcagua clinic, in Córdoba Capital.

“There is a lot of rivalry between the towns of Malagueño and Yocsina. They are bandages that there are. And there are children from that group who have gone to the school where my son goes and who, due to their conduct, have been thrown out. I think that’s where these fights come from, ”he said.

“My son from above tied it up. The beating was not for my son. It was for a classmate of my son, ”she added.

The woman alerted that, while her son was on the ground, one of the attackers warned her that they would return to the place to stab him.

“Next time we’ll stab you, he told her,” said the woman.

From the Police they indicated to La Voz that the director of the establishment alerted about the situation and as a result of the case an operation was carried out that culminated in seven arrests.

