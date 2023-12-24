BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Signs with I WILL MEDIA: A New Chapter in His Career

The Boy Band BTOB parts ways with agency, members pursue individual careers

In a recent development, Korean media has reported that the popular boy band BTOB and its agency CUBE have decided not to renew their contract, leading to the departure of the members from the agency. The decision comes as the members expressed a strong desire for collective activities and opted to pursue opportunities with a new agency.

Following the expiration of the contract, members Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Min Hyuk, Lee Chang Sub, Im Hyun Sik, and PENIEL have signed with a newly established entertainment company, leaving fans curious about the future plans of the youngest member, Yook Sungjae.

It has been reported that Yook Sungjae has inked a deal with the TV drama production company I WILL MEDIA, where he will focus on developing his career as an actor and singer. Despite being in a different agency from his bandmates, Yook Sungjae has stated that the group’s activities will still be a priority for him when there are opportunities.

Sources in the entertainment industry have revealed that Yook Sungjae’s exclusive contract with I WILL MEDIA demonstrates his commitment to a multi-faceted career, as the company is involved in television program production, film production, and audio and album production.

The departure of the BTOB members from their agency marks a new chapter for the talented performers as they explore individual opportunities in the entertainment industry. Fans can look forward to seeing Yook Sungjae pursuing his passion for acting and singing under his new management.