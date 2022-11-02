China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, Korean media reported that BTS Kim Namjoon is sure to release a new solo album at the end of this month, debuting as a solo singer, which also made fans look forward to it. On November 2, Korean media also stated that before Kim Namjoon’s return, he will cooperate with Parrell Williams, and the two have completed remote song recording.

According to sources, BTS member Kim Nam-joon has teamed up with American pop singer and top producer Parrell Williams. On the 1st, Rolling Stone, an authoritative American music magazine, reported, “Kim Namjoon participated in Parrell Williams’ new production ‘Phriends’, and the two collaborated remotely to complete the recording of the new song.”

The two appeared on the cover of “Rolling Stone” and exchanged views on music and various fields. In the video released by “Rolling Stone” on YouTube, RM specifically mentioned the UN speech, met with US President Biden at the White House, and admitted that he felt chaotic and grand about whether he could take on this kind of social activity.

At the same time, he also mentioned that he has recently become interested in various fields such as fine arts, and said: “Occasionally, I am really afraid and worry about the idea of ​​’what if I don’t like music anymore'”. In response, Parrell Williams reassured Kim by saying, “It’s only temporary.”

In addition, Kim Namjoon revealed that his first solo album will be released on the 25th. When talking with Parrell Williams, he completed about 90% of the work. He proposed to Parrell Williams to join the album production, and Parrell Williams replied, “Please tell me what you want What do you want?”, suggesting that the two may collaborate on Kim Nam Joon’s solo album.

Parrell Williams showed his unique style in music, fashion, design and other fields. The OST song “Happy” from the cartoon “Despicable Me 2” swept the world music charts. As a member of the world-class production team “The Neptunes”, he also participated in the activities of the hip-hop team “NERD” and performed in Korea in 2015.