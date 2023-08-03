Home » Bullrich minimized the public support of Manes and Vidal for Rodríguez Larreta
The inmate of Together for Change continues to burn. In the last hours, the rift between the presidential candidates Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta intensified with the pronouncements of Facundo Manes and María Eugenia Vidal in support of the Buenos Aires chief in the national contest. However, the former Security Minister of Mauricio Macri’s management minimized these endorsements. what did she say

At a press conference during her campaign in Olavarría, Buenos Aires province, Bullrich was asked if she felt “betrayed” by Manes and Vidal’s pronouncements in favor of her competitor Larreta. Her response was blunt: “No, there are two votes, our decision is to be with the people and we are going to win by more than two votes, we are calm”he said flatly.

The pre-candidate was accompanied at this event by Néstor Grindetti, who aspires to the Governorship, and Maximiliano Abad, leader of Buenos Aires radicalism. Vidal’s intervention in the inmate heated the atmosphere again, especially with the reaction of former president Mauricio Macri, leader of the PRO.

With the phrase of the “two votes”, Bullrich tried not to show weaknesses in her campaign and again wanted to make a difference between her and the head of the Buenos Aires government. In this sense, The contest within Juntos por el Cambio continues in full swing, with the different candidates seeking to increase the number of voters.

Despite external support, Bullrich remains steadfast in his “connecting with people” approach and trusts in the result of the internal elections.

