Accident on the road to the sea: sinister left three dead

Three people died as a result of a strong accident between motorcycles on the road to the sea this Thursday, August 3, apparently, due to road recklessness.

the tragic fact He showed up hours in the morning at kilometer 16 of the highway that connects Cali with Buenaventura when two motorcycles allegedly collided head-on.

In accordance with the preliminary information of the event, hypotheses are handled in which it is said that possibly one of the motorcycles would have invaded one of the lanes meters before the curve and, without the possibility of avoiding the crash, they ended up impacted.

So that, the two drivers died on the spotMeanwhile, the companions were transferred to an assistance center, however, one of them died hours later.

At the same time, it was learned that the vehicles involved had their documentation expired, as is the case of one of the motorcycles that It circulated without SOAT and without a technical-mechanical reviewwhile the other only lacked said law review.

For now the facts are a matter of investigation, however, the possibility that the fatal accident is not ruled out has been generated by recklessness of one of the drivers.

It should be noted that the road to the sea, especially the renowned kilometer 18is one of the places most visited by young people and adults in the department.

In addition, multiple Mobility reports indicate that it is a sector with a high accident rate, leaving as a balance, so far this year, more than 70 deceased peopleincluding cyclists who go up to play sports.

In turn, some of these deaths are the product of reckless drivers putting your life at risk and that of others when carrying out illegal chops or dangerous stunts.

In this way, merchants and citizens have repeatedly asked the Municipal Administration to restore the order of the sectorwhich still continues to report deaths.

