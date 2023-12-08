Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023

by Oliver on December 8, 2023 in compilation

Bush-Leader Gavin Rossdale donates to the 18 year old The Best of ’94–’99 with Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023 a fairly necessary update – but somehow it almost makes the best of the adverse circumstances.

To what extent the material from the years after the 2010 reunion (which has now been almost completely replaced in direct comparison to the founding years Bush-Cast rather inappropriate classification) is actually essential, opinions on this differ only to a limited extent.

But while the recognition of the qualitative course correction of The Kingdom (2020) and The Art of Survival (2022) should be consensus, a little bit of apology has to be made at this point: The Sea of Memories, Man on the Run and Black and White Rainbows In retrospect, they are still by no means good albums, but they are by no means the complete disasters that they seemed in 2011, 2014 and 2017.

That Rossdale chose the respective tracks from the first three comeback albums Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023 on (the catchy) The Sound of Winter, The Only Way Out and This Is War (symptomatically not a regular representative of Black and White Rainbowsbut a bonus track on the record), but still flatters the works in a smart way.

And during The Art of Survival not only More Than Machines should have put (for example Heavy Is the Ocean) and the post-break-up work Golden State would have had more to offer than the two great singles The People That We Love and Inflatabledistilled by Rossdale The Kingdom based on three representatives (the solid title song along with Flowers on a Grave and Bullet Holes) its highlights effectively.

In the five years – or first three albums – of the band phase that both compilations cover, the compilations hardly differ. Warm Machine Unfortunately, it’s now missing alongside the already redundant Appendix remixes Everything Zen and Swallowed, but for the purchase of The Best of ’94–’99 Now only speaks of its special edition – keyword: Woodstock 99.

Incidentally, Rossdale comments on the fact that his manager asked for a new song for this second Best of compilation with a tongue-in-cheek self-confidence: “We don’t know if, ironically, that will be a hit. Could be the only non-hit on the greatest hits. You know, life can be cruel.”

However: Nowhere To Go But Everywherethe new number in question, is an absolutely solid standard, which is knitted in the usual Bush pattern with a lurking verse and an epic opening chorus, maintaining the level the band has recently fought for without really ennobling the most recent two studio albums: so it’s clear !

If you see it that way, you’ll also be happy about the redundant Beatles cover Come Together, but it rumbles halfway into heaviness. At least these two pieces are the added value that should encourage already recruited fans of the band to buy the anachronism Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023.

