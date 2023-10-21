BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition available at a discounted price of 94,800 yuan for a limited time

BYD, a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, has announced a limited-time discount on the Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition, slashing the price by 5,000 yuan. This incredible deal brings the lowest price of the vehicle down to 94,800 yuan, making it more affordable than comparable joint venture fuel vehicles.

The Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition, launched earlier this year, has disrupted the A-class fuel vehicle industry by directly competing with popular models from joint venture brands such as Corolla and Lavida. With its price tag below 100,000 yuan, the Qin PLUS DM-i has become a formidable contender in the market.

The vehicle comes in five different models, including two endurance versions offering a range of 55KM and 120KM. The leading model, with a range of 55KM, is priced at an astonishing 99,800 yuan, marking the first time that the DM-i model has been available for less than 100,000 yuan.

The success of the Qin PLUS DM-i is evident from the September car sales figures released by BYD. The company sold a total of 45,000 vehicles from the Qin family, with 28,000 of them being the Qin PLUS DM-i model.

The discount offered on the Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition is expected to further boost sales for BYD and allow more customers to enjoy the benefits of this innovative and affordable electric vehicle. With its impressive range and competitive pricing, the Qin PLUS DM-i is set to redefine the Chinese automobile market.

As always, customers are advised to act quickly as the limited-time discount may expire soon. With a price point that significantly undercuts its competitors, the BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition is poised to dominate the market for affordable electric vehicles.