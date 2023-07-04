Home » Cacau Ribeiro signs a charming house perfect for family life
(Keniche Santos/CASACOR)

Signed by the Cacau Ribeiro Interiores office – from the CASACOR SP cast –, this house in Jardim Europa (SP) originally had an old floor plan, well compartmentalized and isolated environments. Therefore, the first step was to integrate the social area, creating a unique circulation.

– (Keniche Santos/CASACOR)

The dining space also gained a large fixed glass window, which not only increased natural lighting, but also brought the green outside into the interior, creating freshness.

– (Keniche Santos/CASACOR)

As the kitchen was compact, the solution was to open the pantry and use a glass door as a separation. The green woodwork creates a country charm, as does the light wood.

– (Keniche Santos/CASACOR)

Despite being intended for quick meals, the pantry with German singing has become the heart of the house, the stage for pleasant family gatherings.

The joinery was designed thinking about the practicality of having everything at hand and helping with the day-to-day rush.

– (Keniche Santos/CASACOR)

In the couple’s bedroom, the closet was installed where an office used to be and, with that, the size of the bathroom was enlarged.

– (Keniche Santos/CASACOR)

The landscaping is signed by Rodrigo Oliveira.

