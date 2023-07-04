Ubisoft wants to relaunch the popular part of the series

Ubisoft is reportedly working on a remake of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag. However, it could take longer until the release.

For many fans, “Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag” represents the high point of the game series so far. Thanks to the pirate setting and the gripping sea battles, the part that was released in 2013 for all common platforms was able to cause a lot of enthusiasm at the time. Now Ubisoft wants to let us set sail again as a murderous assassin.

At least that’s what the industry magazine Kotaku reports. Accordingly, one wants to have learned from anonymous sources that the French publisher is working on a remake of the game. Appropriately, Ubisoft Singapore should be responsible for the implementation. The pirate MMO Skull and Bones has been in existence there for several years. So you are very familiar with the setting.

This is what the trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag looked like back then.

It is not yet known whether the new edition of “Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag” will only be given some modernizations or even completely new game mechanics. Since the development is still at a very early stage, we will have to wait a little longer anyway. According to the insiders, the game will be completed “in a few years” at the earliest. As soon as new details are announced, we will of course keep you up to date.

