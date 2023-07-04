WHO statistics: 36 million long-Covid sufferers in Europe? – Health

15
The number is easy to say: Up to 36 million people in Europe suffered from long-term effects of Corona in the first three years of the pandemic. The regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) published the estimate this week. In view of this mass suffering, he concludes, more research, better diagnostics and, above all, good treatment options are needed.
