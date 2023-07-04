Home » WHO statistics: 36 million long-Covid sufferers in Europe? – Health
Health

WHO statistics: 36 million long-Covid sufferers in Europe? – Health

by admin
WHO statistics: 36 million long-Covid sufferers in Europe? – Health

The number is easy to say: Up to 36 million people in Europe suffered from long-term effects of Corona in the first three years of the pandemic. The regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) published the estimate this week. In view of this mass suffering, he concludes, more research, better diagnostics and, above all, good treatment options are needed.

See also  How to make sure you drink enough water to hydrate your body during the hottest months of the year and thus avoid dehydration

You may also like

Temptation Island, everyone is crazy about Gabriela and...

The Health Effects of Excessive Coffee Consumption: What...

Sea cucumbers as miracle workers for health

The Regatta for life is back, funds for...

UC Davis’ Socioeconomic Disadvantage Scale: A Potential Alternative...

Treating neurodermatitis with light | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

How a FitBit Exposed a Cheating Partner: A...

The (very light) snacks to not give in...

Wimbledon 2023 – Jannik Sinner battes Juan Manuel...

Stay Healthy on Your Summer Holiday: Preventing and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy