CADÛ – Psychotic Parade

THE WITCH

Psychotic Parade

(Psychedelic Rock)

Label: StoneFree Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 13.10.2023

The old Kurdish witch CADÛ – at least that’s the translation of the band name of this exciting music project from Austria – is back! And the band gets serious about the title on their second album “Psychotic Parade”. A crazy rollercoaster ride through psychedelic rock including numerous excursions into all sorts of more or less related genres and lulling vocals from frontwoman Scharmien Zandie. As is well known, in addition to her work as a singer, the lady is also an artist, director and performer and so this album also looks like a kind of work of art.

Fuzzy riffs, spacey sounds, funky rhythms, but also heavy to rocky riffs greet us in the first caliber “Lucid Dreaming”, which definitely doesn’t make it easy for the listener, but despite its complexity, it always delivers memorable parts and the tempo too takes it out before shimmering guitars, crazy sounds and all sorts of fuzz rock shenanigans degenerate again.

There’s also an acoustic guitar and campfire romance, but also angry outbursts. CADÛ have ideas, lots of ideas, and implement them skillfully. So in “DNA” there are completely different riffs and rhythms and a good portion of 90s grunge, “Transition” wafts along in its 90s seconds “just” atmospherically and “Oi” is anything but punk, but with lulling picking and fat Basslines and a melancholic tone are also convincing here.

The unconventional structures, the surprising twists and the mixture of different influences are challenging right from the start, but with each passage this unique work opens up more and more and invites you to discover the details. “Psychotic Parade” is definitely a recommendation for fans of fuzz, psychedelic and stoner sounds, because this trip with CADÛ is definitely worth it.

Tracklist „Psychotic Parade“:

1. Lucid Dreaming

2. DNA

3. Transition

4. Hi

5. Giant Head

6. Mesmerizing Flow

7. Psychotic Parade

8. Dead End

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

