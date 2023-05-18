Cai Xukun, Xiao Zhan Li Yuchun, Liu Tao, Du Juan and Liu Shishi gathered at Milan Fashion Week. Who is the most fashionable? _Style_Star

Original title: Cai Xukun Xiao Zhan Li Yuchun Liu Tao Dujuan Liu Shishi gathered in Milan Fashion Week, who is the most fashionable?

The annual Milan Fashion Week has started again, and major brands gathered in Milan, Italy with their celebrity spokespersons and brand ambassador friends.

Stars invited by Prada include Cai Xukun, Du Juan, Li Yitong, Chen Duling, Zhang Xincheng, Tan Jianci, etc. Stars invited by Gucci include Xiao Zhan, Li Yuchun, etc. Stars invited by Fendi include Xu Guanghan, Cheng Xiao, Song Yuqi, etc., invited by Tod’s The stars invited include Liu Shishi and Liu Wen.

This is also the first fashion week gathering of mainland entertainment stars after three years. There are a lot of stars in attendance. Let’s take a look at their cool styles and choose the most fashionable style you think.

The most eye-catching thing about Cai Xukun’s look this time is the short golden-pink hair, which is very eye-catching. Whether it is matched with a plaid coat or a black leather coat, it is the most dazzling presence in the crowd.

Du Juan is as indifferent as ever, the black leather jacket shows his cold personality, and the pink handbag adds a bit of softness to Du Juan’s cold temperament.

Li Yitong

The sweet Li Yitong is wearing a brown dress. There are no flaws in the shape but there are not too many bright spots, which is quite satisfactory.

Liu Tao

Liu Tao, who is not known for fashion, has a very eye-catching look at this Milan Fashion Week. She is wearing a white suit and a shiny metallic long skirt. The star of the most.

Zhang Xincheng

Zhang Xincheng, who has a fresh temperament, chose a black leather jacket that doesn’t match his own temperament this time, but the turquoise striped sweater appears just right inside, which looks both fresh and melancholy.

Tan Kenji

Tan Jianci’s shape is quite satisfactory, there are not too many slots, but there are no bright spots. It seems that this time Tan Jianci focuses on safety.

Xiao Zhan

The main color of Xiao Zhan’s styling this time is brown. He chose three different shades of brown to create a comfortable and casual atmosphere. The inner layer, coat, and trousers are darker in order, with more layers and details, which looks very refreshing.

Liu Shishi

Liu Shishi is wearing a light blue denim stitching dress. The contrast stitching of white, light blue, and dark blue looks comfortable and clean, which is very in line with Liu Shishi’s personality of “people are as light as chrysanthemums”.

Li Yuchun

The fashion darling Li Yuchun currently only has the pick-up picture to see, and the official show model has not yet been released.

Xu Guanghan

A well-regulated black suit, black inner wear, and black shoes can be said to be very well-behaved.

Cheng Xiao

There’s nothing wrong with Cheng Xiao’s shape being too big, it’s just that it doesn’t look like someone who came to a fashion week to watch a show. Well, the stylist wasted Cheng Xiao’s good figure.

Song Yuqi

I can’t understand the outfit style, this skirt, these shoes, full of slots. This outfit is very everyday, and it can only be said that it is not suitable to appear in the fashion week that is competing for beauty. Both Song Yuqi and Cheng Xiao seemed to have strayed into the wrong set and entered Fashion Week by mistake.

Jolin Tsai

If it is said that other female stars and male stars are mediocre at worst and go to the wrong set, then this one can be called ridiculous.

A pink down jacket, a white inner vest and a long sandy tutu skirt. It makes people wonder if Jolin Tsai is wearing a princess dress from a child at home, and the lower body is wearing loose light-colored ripped jeans. With an exploding head, it can’t be said that it can kill the audience in seconds, but it can only be said to be very hot-eyed and very earthy.

People can’t help but sigh with emotion, in 2023, Wanwan’s star appearance can be like this.

After taking stock of so many celebrities' looks at the show, whose look do you like the most?