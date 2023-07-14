California Governor Threatens to Intervene as School District Rejects Textbooks with LGBTQ+ Reference

Title: California Governor Threatens Intervention After School District Rejects LGBTQ+ References in Textbooks

The Temecula Valley Unified School District’s recent decision to reject textbooks containing LGBTQ+ references, specifically related to Harvey Milk, has sparked controversy and drawn the attention of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor has now stated that if the “extremist school board members don’t do their job,” the state will take action by purchasing the books and fining the district for violating state law. Newsom also mentioned that he is working together with state legislators to create laws that would penalize school districts failing to provide adequate instructional materials.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Newsom attacked the school board members, referring to them as “Radicalized school board fanatics.” He criticized their decision, stating that it has gone too far and could ultimately harm the education of students in Temecula. Highlighting the potential consequences of the rejection, Newsom emphasized that California would intervene to ensure the students have the necessary tools to learn.

The controversy originated earlier this year when textbooks and curriculum materials for an elementary school program were rejected by the district. The rejection was primarily due to the inclusion of references to Harvey Milk, a prominent LGBTQ+ activist who was assassinated in 1978. The president of the school board went as far as to label Milk as a “pedophile,” causing widespread outrage among educators and community members.

Newsom clarified that the rejected textbooks did not directly mention Milk, but rather referred to him in support materials available to upper-grade students. Despite this, the governor is determined to purchase the same book that hundreds of thousands of students across the state are already using, ensuring equal educational opportunities for students in Temecula.

The governor’s intervention has significant implications, as it highlights the increasingly contentious issue of LGBTQ+ representation in educational materials and the boundaries of “cancel culture.” While the rejection of these textbooks touched off protests from teachers within the district, Newsom’s firm stance sends a message that ensures the inclusion and representation of LGBTQ+ figures in school curriculum.

As this debate continues to unfold, there is growing anticipation about the potential impact of Newsom’s proposed laws, which could impose fines on school districts failing to provide adequate instructional materials. Whether or not the Temecula Valley Unified School District will comply with state regulations or face penalties remains to be seen.

