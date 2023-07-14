Mexican Soccer Federation President Names Jaime Lozano as Potential Coach for 2026 World Cup

Title: Mexican Soccer Federation Considers Jaime Lozano as Potential Coach for 2026 World Cup

In a recent video shared on social media, President of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Ivar Sisniega, announced that Jaime Lozano, the current coach of the Mexican National Team, is being considered as a potential candidate to lead the team during the 2026 World Cup. Sisniega emphasized that Lozano’s performance in the upcoming Gold Cup Final on Sunday will not be the sole determinant of his future as the national team coach.

Sisniega stated, “The coach’s analysis will be done regardless of Sunday’s result. We are not going to choose a coach based on whether or not he wins a game. What happens on Sunday is not going to determine the future of Jaime Lozano, whom I consider a great coach who can contribute a lot to us, and of course, he should be one of the candidates.”

The Mexican Soccer Federation is not only focused on selecting a coach but also on restructuring and determining the new personnel for all national teams. Sisniega explained, “The process that we are carrying out is bigger than just choosing a coach. We are analyzing the complete package of the structure and personnel of all the National Teams.”

Currently, various coaching profiles are being evaluated to create this new structure. Sisniega mentioned that further details on the selection process and plans for the future will be provided next week. The ultimate goal is to choose the best-suited candidates for different national team positions.

Jaime Lozano has earned the right to be considered for the coaching role based on his notable results in the ongoing Gold Cup and his successful management of the national team’s dressing room. Since his appointment, Lozano has garnered satisfaction from all players, which positively reflects on their performance on the field.

As the Mexican Soccer Federation continues its search for a new coach, the appointment of someone like Jaime Lozano indicates the federation’s commitment to building a strong team for the 2026 World Cup. The focus remains not only on the coach’s capabilities but also on creating an efficient and effective structure for all national teams.

