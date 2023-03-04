Home Sports Fuchs moves into the semi-finals over 60 m
Fuchs moves into the semi-finals over 60 m

Fuchs moves into the semi-finals over 60 m

Sprinter Markus Fuchs reached the semi-finals over 60 m at the 37th European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul. The Lower Austrian was third on Saturday in his pre-run in 6.66 seconds and qualified tenth fastest overall for another appearance in the evening session (4.45 p.m., live on ORF Sport +). The fastest in the Ataköy Arena was Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs from Italy in 6.57 seconds.

Reuters/Dilara Senkaya

“I’m really happy, it went exactly as I imagined. The pre-run was good and I’m already really motivated for the semi-finals,” said Fuchs, who is contesting his fifth European Indoor Championships and wants to set a new personal best in the evening. This is currently at 6.61 seconds. Susanne Gogl-Walli is also in action in the evening in the 400m final (6.30 p.m., live on ORF1).

