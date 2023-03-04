Home News Use in Klagenfurt: apartment burned: neighbor became a lifesaver
Use in Klagenfurt: apartment burned: neighbor became a lifesaver

Use in Klagenfurt: apartment burned: neighbor became a lifesaver

On Saturday at 4:15 a.m., a fire broke out in an apartment in a multi-party residential building in Klagenfurt. A resident (50) noticed the fire and brought his neighbor, the apartment owner (32), out of the burning apartment and into the stairwell. There he received first aid from the Klagenfurt professional fire brigade.

The fire broke out on this couch
© Klagenfurt professional fire brigade

As a result, both people were taken to the Klagenfurt Clinic by the rescue service on suspicion of smoke inhalation. The exact amount of damage caused is not known at this time. The fire should be loud professional fire brigade escaped on a couch. In addition to the BF, the Klagenfurt-St. Martin.

