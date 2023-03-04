Mozzarella: it is a cheese characterized by a caloric density very low, compared to other types of cheese. It belongs to the category of fresh cheeses that contain a very high percentage of water and it is for this reason that they have few calories per 100 g so as to be considered interesting to include in a low-calorie diet.

Unfortunately, however, the caloric density is not the only aspect to take into consideration in a low-calorie diet: in fact, the palatability index is also very important, which for mozzarella could be a little too high. LThe palatability index is very subjective, unlike for example the satiety index; we define it as the amount of calories of a certain food that we must take before feeling satisfied or otherwise satisfied.

A high palatability index means that we have to take in many calories from a food to feel satisfied and it goes without saying that in a correct diet and during a low-calorie diet we should take in foods that have the right palatability. We can say in this regard that the mozzarella it is a very palatable cheesebecause even if it contains few calories, it is not difficult to eat very large quantities.

The mozzarella it turns out to be not too salty or tasty, but rather it is rich in water and it doesn’t knead our mouth: these are the reasons why we can safely eat in quantity until satiety is reached. However, going now to answer the initial question posed on the title of the article we tell you that although we have few calories it is clear that, if consumed in excessive quantities, makes you fat.

If, on the other hand, you are able to control yourself by eating it in moderate quantities, then you really won’t have anything to fear for your figure and you can easily include it in your diet, even if you decide to eat it for dinner. We remind you in general, for all foods, that the moderation in consumption is the key in order to obtain a lasting and constant weight loss without running into complicated negative effects.