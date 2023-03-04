news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

It looks like newly formed Japanese developer Datadyne is off to a very strong start. They’ve now announced Forge of the Fae, a turn-based JRPG about an inventor named Fiora.She is in a “receivedA world inspired by ancient Celtic folklore”middle study“A series of mysterious disappearances”full of intrigue, adventure and endless possibilities”.

We promise a huge cast of characters, a deep system for combat and progression, and a story where your choices will make a difference. While this all sounds great, we also want to forgive ourselves for being a bit shallow when we say it’s the graphics that stand out the most. Look at those primitives.

The only confirmed platform so far is Steam, but hopefully it will eventually release on consoles as well. Enjoy these fantastic screenshots below now.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here