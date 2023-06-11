They get ready for campus with Levante de España

Julian Andres Santa

The school vacation period is approaching, so the children are looking for complementary activities to use in their free time. This is how the Alianza FC club from Pereira has everything ready for the campus that it will have from June 19 to 23 with Levante de España, which also becomes a great opportunity for young soccer players to live the experience of sharing with Spanish trainers. and continue adding new learning to their training processes.

Learn more about Spanish football

Jorge Hernán ‘Chiqui’ Alzate, coach of Alianza FC, referred to the campus. “This is something that does not occur every day in the city, fortunately and thank God we have this possibility because the costs of the camp were relatively cheap for the great opportunity that the boys have to work, to learn what the idiosyncrasy of soccer is. In this case, Spanish, with native teachers from there, what do they look for in the players, because one wants to reach professionalism at that age, play in Europe, so that they realize what is the methodology that they are looking for in those first division clubs there in Spain”.

To learn from a European club

“The Levante teachers bring the methodology, the ideology that they have in the club to train the players and take them to high competition. The most important thing that the boys are going to experience is that they are going to spend a whole week, from June 19 to 23, training with them and they will be able to realize what they are aiming for. Many times the kids here, as they are used to having the same teacher, believe that it is part of the landscape but when they come to reality that they are going to start demanding some kind of situation, they will surely realize it, so all that kind of of experiences, we are going to have the possibility of having them here”.

They will observe new talents

“Why not, of all those guys there is a talent that they say may have a chance to go to do an internship at the club or whatever, so that’s the most important thing that you never know where the opportunities are, you have to live it to the maximum, you have to put all five senses into each of the training sessions”.

Pérez continues training at Levante

“We had the great fortune of having the supervision that Daniel Pastor did here in our club, he chose Juan Sebastián Pérez and at this moment he is still in Spain and we will have the possibility of having the professor who is in contact with him and tell us about Sebastián’s adaptation process, how his evolution is going in the sporting part, personally and if he stays there wonderful. He surely comes with another mentality of being in high performance football and it is a great advantage that we have and even more so now as this camp is going to take place ”.

More opportunities for young people

“That never happened, now the boys have enormous opportunities, they have the doors of the world open and it is a matter of getting psyched up, taking advantage of it and enjoying the game, so that football does not become a pressure for them, that so many parents Family members and players enjoy it, assimilate the work and go looking for those opportunities to be at that level”, pointed out ‘Chiqui’ Alzate.