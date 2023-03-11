For the second time, the Graz University of Art and Design is participating as a cooperation partner and venue of an event of the Austrian Composers Week. For the concert of the STYRIAN IMPROVISERS ORCHESTRA taking place as part of the AUSTRIAN COMPOSERS WEEK on June 22, 2023, composers are invited to submit works that correspond to the genre of free improvisation, which is assigned to serious music or new music.

guidelines

An improvisational orchestra consists of musicians who are familiar with the musical language of improvised music. The orchestra is usually led by a conductor using hand signals or a conductor in general or using an improvisation concept that can also be carried out without a conductor. An improvisational orchestra works (for the most part) without sheet music.

participation

All musicians, without age restrictions, whose center of life is in Austria are eligible to participate.

occupation

The line-up is NOT fixed and depends on the ability of the musicians to participate Styrian Improvisers Orchestra pool off Expected instruments will be:

– Vocals

– Brass: trumpet, saxophone, clarinet

– Strings: Violine, Viola, Cello, Kontrabass

– Piano

– E-Gitarre

– E-Bass

– Drums

– percussion

– Electronics

If a specific instrument, as well as the cast of people from other artistic genres (dance, fine arts, literature, media art, etc.) are important for the score, this can (after prior consultation) be organized or they can Persons can also be used by the applicants themselves.

are to be sent in

– Score and/or concept and/or score and/or structure

– maybe Desired cast (if extended or different)

– Duration of performance: at least 5 minutes, maximum 15 minutes.

– Short biography and (portrait) photo suitable for the press

The submission deadline is April 15, 2023

The subsequent selection of up to three works to be performed is made by a specialist commission.

The selected works will be announced by May 10, 2023 at the latest.

The selected works will be rewarded with a fee of € 330 per work.

rehearsal and performance

will take place on June 22, 2023, as part of the Austrian Composers Weekin the rehearsal room of Mumu the Art University Graz instead of.

A rehearsal time of up to 45 minutes is scheduled for each piece.

The rehearsals as well as the performance of the selected pieces can either be carried out by the composer himself or by a conductor: Improvisers Orchestra.

The presence of the composer at the rehearsal and performance is essential in every respect.

The composers can also participate as musicians in the orchestra.

Please send questions and submissions directly to Annette Giesriegl at [email protected]

submission form

Styrian Improvisers Orchestra