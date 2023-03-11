Home News Police reject the release of 13 detained ‘vaccinators’
The thirteen arrested on Thursday, March 9, 2023 for alleged extortion, including twelve Venezuelans, were released with precautionary measures, a judicial decision that was criticized by the National Police, which made the arrests.

In a statement this Friday, the Police regretted that the judge released the defendants and imposed a regime of periodic appearance before the court and the prohibition to leave the country, instead of more restrictive measures.

The police force recalled that the arrests were made after a complaint was made by the alleged victim of extortion, a merchant who allegedly threatened to make him pay them a sum of $25,000.

Among the twelve Venezuelans apprehended in a series of four raids carried out in Quito were seven men and five women, as well as a man of Ecuadorian nationality.

Four firearms, six mobile phones and 120 bullets were also seized there, which will be submitted to expert opinions.

Likewise, a vehicle that was reported stolen and several credit and debit cards were located, on which the Police base their suspicions of the illegal activities of this group of people.

