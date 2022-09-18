Ubisoft’s “Avatar” game, “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier,” has already impressed film director James Cameron. In a recent interview with IGN, the “Avatar” film director explained that he is “very excited” about “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” and how it will fit into the Avatar universe.

“We’re very excited about what Ubisoft is doing in terms of game creation. I’m not telling them what to do – they know their world, their business, their market. We just keep an eye on them not to do anything that doesn’t fit The Na’vi culture thing, and what the RDA is doing on Pandora, and so on.”

Cameron’s plan was to create an enduring Avatar universe, and this game fits that idea perfectly.

He explained: “Ubisoft may be pushing back a bit, I haven’t gotten into the specifics of the deal, but what we’re looking for now is to create a lasting, accessible world and keep rolling out sequels. If we’re successful, And we’re going to keep going, there’s a movie every two years or so for quite a while. We’ve built Pandora World in Florida — and probably in other Disney theme parks as well.”

Announced in 2017, “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” was developed by Massive Entertainment, the developer of “The Division”. The game is a first-person action-adventure game built using Snowdrop, the same engine as “The Division”.

“Avatar 2: Ways of Water” will be released on December 16, 2022, while Ubisoft’s “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” has been delayed until 2023.