Home Entertainment Cameron Is Very Happy With Ubisoft’s Avatar Game – Games – Ubisoft Ubisoft
Entertainment

Cameron Is Very Happy With Ubisoft’s Avatar Game – Games – Ubisoft Ubisoft

by admin
Cameron Is Very Happy With Ubisoft’s Avatar Game – Games – Ubisoft Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s “Avatar” game, “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier,” has already impressed film director James Cameron.In a recent interview with IGN, the “Avatar” film director explained that he is “very excited” about “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” and how it will fit into the Avatar universe.

“We’re very excited about what Ubisoft is doing in terms of game creation. I’m not telling them what to do – they know their world, their business, their market. We just keep an eye on them not to do anything that doesn’t fit The Na’vi culture thing, and what the RDA is doing on Pandora, and so on.”

Cameron’s plan was to create an enduring Avatar universe, and this game fits that idea perfectly.

He explained: “Ubisoft may be pushing back a bit, I haven’t gotten into the specifics of the deal, but what we’re looking for now is to create a lasting, accessible world and keep rolling out sequels. If we’re successful, And we’re going to keep going, there’s a movie every two years or so for quite a while. We’ve built Pandora World in Florida — and probably in other Disney theme parks as well.”

Announced in 2017, “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” was developed by Massive Entertainment, the developer of “The Division”. The game is a first-person action-adventure game built using Snowdrop, the same engine as “The Division”.

“Avatar 2: Ways of Water” will be released on December 16, 2022, while Ubisoft’s “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” has been delayed until 2023.

See also  Infectious disease expert: What you should know about the new monkeypox outbreak - IT and Health - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

The cool breeze lingers in the river –...

Wang Yibo’s “Ice, Rain and Fire” ends with...

The lead singer of the American Dream Dragons...

Wang Yibo’s “Ice, Rain and Fire” high-energy ending,...

The Korean drama “Squid Game” returns with honor...

Toyota and carpooling that helps the workers of...

Electric cars, the “Sustainability lounge” is back

Balenciaga and Pink Martini launch musical collaboration

“Onegin” returns to La Scala – La Stampa

Holographic Projection Resurrection of Sister Lin’s Dreams

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy