Xinhua|

The match between the French team and the Polish team showed a one-sided situation. In the first quarter, Yabusele made a good start for the French team by shooting from outside. The Polish team had no touch on the offensive end, relying on Slaughter’s three-pointer to continue life, and the team only scored 9 points. In the second quarter, Gobert’s defensive end limited the opponent’s offense and sent out assists many times. The Polish team was at a loss and scored only 9 points in a single quarter. In the third quarter, the Polish team’s offense improved, but the French team played even better, and the score gap widened to nearly 30 points. There is no suspense in the final game. The French team sent a full bench lineup and advanced to the final with a hearty victory.

The Polish team shot only 32% in this campaign, and rebounded 19 fewer than the opponent. The core player Ponitka made 3 of 10 shots and scored only 7 points. The French team made 15 of 26 three-pointers, and Yabusele scored 22 points.

In the Spanish team’s game against the host German team, the first quarter had the upper hand. In the last 4 minutes of the second quarter, the German team suddenly collapsed.

In the third quarter, the German team relied on a 14-0 attack wave to establish a 10-point lead under the unfavorable start. From the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Spanish team responded to a 27:9 attack and staged a Jedi reversal. The German team scored three points at the last moment but it was too late. In the end, the Spanish team advanced to the final. Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points and 6 assists in the array.

On the 18th, Spain and France competed for the championship, and Germany and Poland competed for the third place.